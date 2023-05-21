Maura Higgins sparks romance rumours with mystery man

Maura Higgins has sparked romance rumours with a mystery man.

The Longford native, who shot to fame after appearing on Love Island in 2019, has been single since splitting from Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice in 2021.

In new photos published by The UK Sun, the brunette beauty was spotted leaving celebrity hotspot The Chiltern Firehouse in London on Saturday night with a tattooed man.

Love Island's Maura Higgins seen slipping out of celeb hotspot with mystery hunk https://t.co/Vujg7HLTWP pic.twitter.com/6iF0md7dWw — The Sun (@TheSun) May 21, 2023

The 32-year-old looked stunning in a black belted blazer dress, which she wore with a pair of knee-high boots.

She hopped into an Uber with the unknown man, and attempted to hide her face from the paparazzi.

Maura has not gone public with a relationship since her split from Giovanni in October 2021.

Prior to her relationship with Giovanni, the reality star dated her Love Island co-stars Chris Taylor and Curtis Pritchard.

Maura was rumoured to be dating Milton Keynes Dons player Connor Wickham last May, after she jetted to Paris with a mystery man.

However, Maura later revealed she “couldn’t be any more single” during an Instagram Q&A.

Maura was most recently linked to Joey Essex, after they were papped locking lips at the Red Bar in London’s Grosvenor House after the Pride of Britain Awards last October.

In an interview with Heat magazine last month, the former TOWIE star said of what happened between him and Maura: “I don’t know! I can’t even remember. I mean all I remember is her tongue being down my throat to be honest!”

Joey’s publicist then jumped in to wrap up the chat.