Maura Higgins sparks romance rumours with Joey Essex as they’re spotted KISSING after awards show

Maura Higgins has sparked romance rumours with Joey Essex, after they were papped kissing backstage at the Pride Of Britain Awards on Monday.

In photos published by MailOnline, the former Love Island star was seen locking lips with the TOWIE alumni at the Red Bar in London’s Grosvenor House.

The reality stars put on an amorous display as they were also seen sharing an intimate hug before they left the venue in a taxi with friends.

Maura was rumoured to be dating footballer Connor Wickham in May, after she jetted to Paris with a mystery man.

However, the 31-year-old later revealed she “couldn’t be any more single” during a Q&A on Instagram.

After a follower asked if she was single in July, Maura said: “This question just never stops coming up. Like every single Q&A I do ‘are you single, are you in a relationship, are you dating, have you a bae?’”

“Like YES, I’m single. I’m very single, I couldn’t be any more f***ing single, I may as well just go into Love Island again!”

Maura was linked to Connor after her split from Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice last October, after four months together.

It’s understood their relationship hit the rocks just days after they moved in together, and Maura was said to be “devastated” at the time.

Prior to her relationship with Giovanni, Maura dated her Love Island co-stars Chris Taylor and Curtis Pritchard.

Meanwhile, Joey struck up a romance with Maria Thattil when they appeared on the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity earlier this year.

He also dated his TOWIE co-star Sam Faiers in the past, as well as models Brenda Santos and Amy Willerton.

The reality star is currently training for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice, while Maura is hotly tipped to host Big Brother when it returns next year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOEY ESSEX (@joeyessex)