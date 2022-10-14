Maura Higgins sparks romance rumours with fellow Love Island star at the NTAs

Maura Higgins has sparked romance rumours with her fellow Love Island star Chris Hughes at the National Television Awards.

Although the pair arrived at the awards ceremony separately, they were papped leaving London’s OVO Arena, Wembley on Thursday night and heading to an after-party at the Hilton Hotel.

This isn’t the first time the two Love Island alumni have been linked; last year, they sparked romance rumours just weeks after Maura split from Chris Taylor.

An insider told The UK Sun: “Chris and Maura both headed to the Hilton together.”

“Chris was explaining to Maura where it was and was gesturing as they walked out together.”

Earlier this year, Chris called time on his 10-month romance with golfer Annabel Dimmock.

Meanwhile, Maura was recently rumoured to be dating Milton Keynes Dons footballer Connor Wickham, after she split from Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice last October.