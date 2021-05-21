Maura Higgins sparks romance rumours with another Love Island star – after splitting from Chris Taylor

Maura Higgins has sparked romance rumours with former Love Island star Chris Hughes, just weeks after she split from Chris Taylor.

In photos published by The Sun today, the 30-year-old can be seen laughing with Chris, 28, during a trip to Thorpe Park.

The Longford native was papped getting up close and personal with the Love Island 2017 star, as she whispered in his ear at one point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial)

Chris has been single ever since he split from Little Mix star Jesy Nelson last March.

Meanwhile, Maura only recently called it quits with her boyfriend Chris Taylor.

In a statement posted on Instagram last month, the reality star told fans: “It breaks my heart to even type this. But I wanted to let everyone know that myself and Chris have made the joint decision to end our relationship.”

“There is no wrong doing on either side… We still love, care and respect each other deeply. From the minute we met each other we’ve been very close friends and that will never change.”

“There is no regret. Life is about taking chances. We wanted to make this work but we have realised we work better being friends.”

“Whilst I appreciate people may speculate or create false stories, this is the truth. I wish Chris nothing but the best and I will always be one of his biggest supporters. Thank you for all the love and support,” she added.

In a separate statement, Chris wrote on Instagram: “After some very heartfelt conversations over the past few days, myself and Maura are very sad to announce that we have decided to part ways.”

“We are both still on very good terms and this was a mutual decision where nobody had done anything wrong. We will remain friends, as we have been since day 1 and I will always be in Maura’s corner and have her back.”

“We are both going through a very tough time with this atm, so please take any speculation with a metric tonne of salt, cos this is the only truth (and as always, trolls can kindly f*** off).”

“Thank you for all the love and support you’ve given us, it’s truly been appreciated,” he added.

