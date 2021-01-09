Maura Higgins ‘so freaked out’ after spotting man ‘staring through the bushes’ in her garden

"Mad to think you can't even feel safe or have privacy in your own garden..."

Maura Higgins has admitted she’s “so freaked out” after spotting a man “staring” at her in her back garden.

The Love Island star was having a coffee in her garden this morning, when she saw someone in the bushes.

The man then proceeded to take a photo of her with his phone, leaving Maura terrified.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 30-year-old shared a photo of the bushes in her back garden, and explained what happened.

Maura, who lives in London, wrote: “Sat outside this morning enjoying my coffee and I look to my left and there’s a really old man staring at me through my bushes and then he takes a pic of me with his phone…”

“Soo freaked out!! Mad to think you can’t even feel safe or have privacy in your own garden.”

Maura shot to fame almost two years ago, when she appeared on the 2019 series of Love Island.

The Irish beauty, who hails from Co. Longford, is currently dating her former co-star Chris Taylor.

The couple went public with their romance in November, following months of speculation.