Maura Higgins slams trolls for accusing her of photoshopping bikini snap

Maura Higgins has slammed trolls for accusing her of photoshopping a photo of her posing in a bikini.

The Love Island star shared a sexy snap of her posing in a leopard print bikini last night, but was forced to delete it after she was accused of editing the photo.

After removing the photo, Maura took to her Instagram Story and said: “So my recent post, yeah… I’ve deleted it. I just couldn’t be dealing with the s**t.”

“‘Oh, it looks so Photoshopped!’ Get over it. It’s not actually photoshopped. It’s just got different lighting, I put a filter on it.”

“Just to prove you all wrong, I’m going to upload the video on my Stories, just to prove – I’m actually just fantastic.”

After a while, Maura posted another video on her story, and said: “I’m sorry! I cannot stop laughing. I feel like lockdown is sending us all crazy.”

“It’s just not like me to delete a photo just because I’m getting abuse. So I’ll put the photo back up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins) on Apr 20, 2020 at 12:32pm PDT

“It’s probably just the lockdown. We’re all losing our marbles. Send the hate my way. I can take it!”

Maura defiantly re-uploaded the photo, alongside the caption: “Smile for me baby.”

The Longford beauty’s post comes after she recently revealed she’s launching her own brand.

Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.