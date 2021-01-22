Maura Higgins shows support for Lucie Donlan amid her ‘feud’ with Yewande Biala

The reality stars have been friends since they appeared on Love Island in 2019

Maura Higgins has shown her support for Lucie Donlan, amid her ‘feud’ with their former co-star Yewande Biala.

On Monday, Yewande slammed Lucie on Twitter, after the surfer accused her of “bullying” in a resurfaced Instagram comment.

The unearthed comment appeared on Reddit this week, but it was originally posted in 2019, shortly after they appeared on Love Island.

After the drama hit headlines, Maura sent her pal Lucie a huge bunch of flowers. Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday night, the 23-year-old thanked Maura for being so kind. Sharing a photo of the massive bouquet, Lucie wrote: “Love you Maura ❤️ Miss you so much, just want to give you the biggest cuddle!🌻” The Love Island stars have remained friends since they appeared on the show in 2019.