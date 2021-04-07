The Love Island star has revealed how she's been covering her roots

Maura Higgins shows off her grey roots as hairdressers remain closed

Maura Higgins has candidly shown off her grey roots on social media, as hairdressers remain closed during lockdown.

The 30-year-old has been living in the UK since the shot to fame on Love Island, and hasn’t been able to get her hair done under current restrictions.

Taking to Instagram, the Longford native shared a close up snap of her silver roots.

She captioned the post: “Fifty shades of grey.”

The reality star then told fans how she’s been covering up her greys over the past few months.

Maura shared a photo of L’Oreal’s popular Magic Retouch Spray in Brown, and told her followers it’s been a “life saver”.

The Irish beauty then revealed the results, showing off her freshly brunette roots.

The news comes after Maura won praise on social media last month, after she removed her makeup on live TV.

During an appearance on Loose Women, the Love Island star took off her makeup on camera to encourage her younger fans to embrace their natural beauty.