Maura Higgins shows off her birthday present from Chris Taylor – after confirming their romance

Maura Higgins shows off her birthday present from Chris Taylor – after...

Maura Higgins has shown off her birthday present from Chris Taylor.

The Love Island star is celebrating her 30th birthday today, and revealed her boyfriend Chris had “spoilt” her.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Maura shared a photo of a Cartier bag along with a black item with the words “Happy Birthday” on it.

“OK.. HE’S SPOILED ME,” she wrote, tagging Chris.

The couple finally confirmed their romance on Tuesday, after being plagued by rumours that they were secretly dating for months.

After continuously insisting their relationship was strictly platonic, the Love Island stars sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a sweet snap confirming their relationship.

Chris wrote: “Turns out I fell in love with my best mate ♥️”, while Maura said: “He’s mine ”

After the photo was shared, a host of Love Island stars took to the comment section to show their support, with Greg O’Shea writing: “This is what 2020 needed ❤️❤️”

Laura Anderson wrote: “Why am I crying 😭 #bestnewsever ❤️”, while Molly-Mae Hague commented: “😭😭😭😭😭 Everything and more.”

Last week, the couple dropped another major hint that they were more than friends, taking part in a viral TikTok challenge that saw them close to kissing.