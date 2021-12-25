Maura Higgins shocks her Irish mammy with a brand new car on Christmas morning

Maura Higgins shocked her Irish mammy Sharon with a brand new car on Christmas morning.

The 31-year-old returned to her native Longford for Christmas this year, and surprised her beloved mother with a white Mercedes Benz.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Maura shared a photo of her mother in disbelief, as she stood in front of her new car.

She captioned the post: “You deserve everything and more… Merry Christmas Mammy ❤️.”

Since finding fame on Love Island in 2019, Maura has become a millionaire thanks to her multiple brand partnerships with the likes of Bellamianta, Inglot, and Ann Summers.

The Irish beauty also made her hosting debut earlier this year when she presented RTÉ’s new series Glow Up Ireland.

Maura is now hoping to make it in the modelling industry, after signing a major contract with Elite Model Management.

The 31-year-old recently signed with the London fashion powerhouse, and it’s sister agency EWG Management in New York and LA.

At the time, she told The Sun: “I’m so excited about this new chapter in my life, working in TV alongside modelling has always been one of my biggest passions and I can’t wait to share some of the projects I’m going to be working on.”