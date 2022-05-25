Maura Higgins shares stunning snaps from trip to Paris with mystery man

Maura Higgins has shared stunning snaps from her trip to Paris with a mystery man.

The Longford native, who shot to fame after appearing on Love Island in 2019, jetted off to the City of Love earlier this week.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos from the trip with her 3.4million followers, including a gorgeous snap of her posing in front of the Eiffel Tower at night.

The Glow Up Ireland presenter also shared photos of her sitting across the table from a potential new beau, sparking rumours she’s found love again.

Maura captioned the post: “Fight for your fairytale ✨”

Her close pal and fellow Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague commented: “No stop cos my heart 😭”, while her BFF Laura Stanford wrote: “🥰 I can’t look at these pics without smiling x p.s… cupids work here is done 😉🏹”

Maura’s new rumoured romance comes after her split from Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice last October.

Prior to her relationship with Giovanni, Maura dated her Love Island co-stars Chris Taylor and Curtis Pritchard.