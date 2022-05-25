Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Maura Higgins shares stunning snaps from trip to Paris with mystery man

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Maura Higgins has shared stunning snaps from her trip to Paris with a mystery man.

The Longford native, who shot to fame after appearing on Love Island in 2019, jetted off to the City of Love earlier this week.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos from the trip with her 3.4million followers, including a gorgeous snap of her posing in front of the Eiffel Tower at night.

The Glow Up Ireland presenter also shared photos of her sitting across the table from a potential new beau, sparking rumours she’s found love again.

Maura captioned the post: “Fight for your fairytale ✨”

Her close pal and fellow Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague commented: “No stop cos my heart 😭”, while her BFF Laura Stanford wrote: “🥰 I can’t look at these pics without smiling x p.s… cupids work here is done 😉🏹”

It looks like Maura had some male company on her trip to Paris
Maura also shared this snap of her next to a mystery man to her IG Stories

Maura’s new rumoured romance comes after her split from Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice last October.

Prior to her relationship with Giovanni, Maura dated her Love Island co-stars Chris Taylor and Curtis Pritchard.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us