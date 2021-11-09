Maura Higgins shares snaps from trip home to Ireland

Maura Higgins has shared snaps of her trip home to Ireland.

The Love Island star returned home to Longford where she spent some quality time with her family.

Taking to her Instagram story posing alongside her niece she wrote: “Lovely few days in Ireland… always sad leaving this one.”

Maura also shared a video of her niece giving her a foot massage adding: “and the foot massages.”

The 30-year-old also shared snaps from a family christening where her niece can be seen smiling alongside the new baby.

Maura simply captioned the snap: “❤❤❤.”

Maura also recently returned to Ireland to film her new show with RTE.

The reality star hosted the first Irish version of Glow Up Ireland.

The show finished up last month with Glen Edward taking the crown.