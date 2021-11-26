Maura Higgins shares snaps from ‘extra special’ birthday in the Maldives

Maura Higgins has shared snaps from her “extra special” birthday in the Maldives.

The Longford native turned 31 on November 25, and celebrated the occasion in the best way.

The Irish beauty jetted to the tropical paradise earlier this week with her Love Island pal Lucie Donlan and friend Laura Stanford, who went all out for her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Maura revealed her friends organised a lavish birthday dinner on the beach, and a screening of her favourite movie Titanic.

The Love Island star admitted she was “speechless”, and gushed over the fact she has the “bestest friends”.

The trio are staying at the five star Sun Siyam Iru Veli resort, and Maura later shared a photo of her wearing a gold crown surrounded by balloons.

The 31-year-old said she had the “most incredible day”, and thanked the resort for helping her friends make it “extra special”.

Maura jetted abroad for her birthday just weeks after she split from Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice.

The couple had been dating for four months and were set to move in together, before the dancer suddenly called it quits.

At the time, a source said: “It’s all over for now. Maura’s absolutely devastated, it appears the Strictly curse has struck again.”

“Pals are hoping that they can patch things up. But only time will tell whether they’ll work things out as Giovanni is so busy.”

Giovanni later released a statement addressing their split, and said their relationship had “come to a natural end”.

He wrote: “I wanted to say a couple of things… Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end.”

“This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrong-doing and this should be the end of any speculation.”

“Whilst I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn’t it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects and issues which need the attention.”

