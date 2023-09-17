Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Maura Higgins shares more details about her upcoming comedy movie – as she teases ‘incredible’ cast

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Maura Higgins has shared more details about her highly anticipated acting debut.

The Longford native, who shot to fame after appearing on Love Island back in 2019, has landed a role in an upcoming movie called ‘The Spin’ – which is being filmed in Omagh.

According to The UK Sun, Maura will play Rose in the comedy – which follows two friends travelling through Ireland looking for old music records.

Ahead of the film’s release, Maura took part in an Instagram Q&A on Sunday morning.

One fan asked her: “Are you excited about ‘The Spin’?” to which she replied: “Oh my god I’m SO excited, but I’m also so nervous. I never get nervous, but I will be very nervous watching that back.”

“For anyone who doesn’t know, this is the movie that I did my first bit of acting in. You know me, I love a challenge. I had such a good time, the people that I was working with were incredible.”

“I can’t say too much about it but it was an incredible experience. I’ll be very nervous watching it back, yeah, a million percent.”

“It’s a hard one because when you’ve not done something before, you just don’t know what to expect. Like obviously I’m comfortable in front of cameras and all of that jazz, but I don’t know I just feel nervous about watching it.”

“I’ll probably have a pillow in front of my face I’m not joking,” the 32-year-old added.

 

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us