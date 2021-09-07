Maura Higgins shares loved-up snaps with Giovanni Pernice as they celebrate his birthday

The Love Island star went all out for her boyfriend's birthday

Maura Higgins shares loved-up snaps with Giovanni Pernice as they celebrate his...

Maura Higgins has shared loved-up snaps with Giovanni Pernice, after whisking him off on a lavish hotel break for his birthday.

The couple, who have been dating since June, are celebrating the Italian dancer’s 31st birthday at London’s Corinthia Hotel.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the Love Island star posted a lift selfie of her and Giovanni wearing white spa robes.

She captioned the post, “Good morning”, alongside a love heart emoji.

The Glow Up Ireland presenter also showed off the birthday balloon display she organised for their hotel suite.

Over the weekend, the 30-year-old posted a touching tribute to the Strictly Come Dancing star on Instagram.

Alongside photos of them, Maura wrote: “Happy Birthday to the man who makes me feel beautiful and loved every single day, You make my world complete.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)



“I love you❤️ @pernicegiovann1.”

The Love Island star and the Strictly Come Dancing pro were first linked in June, following her split from Chris Taylor in April.