Maura Higgins shares first look at debut makeup collection

Beauty lovers can now sign up for her waiting list

Goss.ie
Maura Higgins has given a sneak peek of her debut makeup collection.

The Love Island star is set to release her first beauty range this month, which will include 34 products.

The Longford beauty shared a behind-the-scenes video from her photo shoot for the products, teasing the big reveal next weekend.

“IT’S NEARLY HERE!!!,” she wrote.

Click the link in my bio for exclusive access to my 34 piece makeup collection. Stay tuned next weekend for the reveal

“Click the link in my bio for exclusive access to my 34 piece makeup collection. Stay tuned next weekend for the reveal #comingsoon #collaboration #ad.”

In the video the brunette can be seen posing with a palette, as well as pursing her lips with a light pink lipstick.

You can sign up for her waiting list right HERE.
