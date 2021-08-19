Maura Higgins shares another loved-up snap with Giovanni Pernice: ‘My man’

The couple confirmed their romance in July

Maura Higgins has shared another loved-up snap with her boyfriend Giovanni Pernice.

The Irish Love Island star confirmed her romance with the Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer last month.

The Longford native took part in an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, where she was asked by a fan to “show us some pics of you and Gio”.

Maura shared a stunning photo of her posing in a black playsuit beside her new boyfriend, who wore a white shirt and beige suit.

She captioned the post: “My man ❤️”.

It comes after the couple enjoyed a romantic night away to the luxurious Shangri-La The Shard hotel in London.

Maura started dating Giovanni after her split from fellow Love Island star Chris Taylor.

After weeks of speculation, the 30-year-old confirmed her new romance with a sweet Instagram post, captioned: “I’m yours ❤️.”

Minutes later, Giovanni also went Instagram official with his new beau, captioning the post: “You’re mine ♥️.”