Maura Higgins shares another loved-up snap with Chris Taylor – after finally confirming romance

These two are our new favourite couple

Maura Higgins shares another loved-up snap with Chris Taylor – after finally...

Maura Higgins has shared another loved-up snap with her BFF turned boyfriend Chris Taylor.

The Love Island stars finally confirmed their romance on Tuesday, after being plagued by rumours that they were secretly dating.

Taking to Instagram today, Maura posted another sweet photo of her and Chris, as they celebrated her 30th birthday last night.

She captioned the post: “You’re all I ever wanted @christophertaylorofficial.”

The new couple are currently celebrating Maura’s 30th birthday in Dubai, and Chris surprised her with a gift from Cartier on Wednesday morning.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Irish beauty shared a photo of a Cartier bag, and wrote: “OK.. HE’S SPOILED ME.”

The reality star also posted a sneak peek inside their hotel room, which was decorated with rose petals and cute photos of them on chocolates.

After continuously insisting their relationship was strictly platonic, the Love Island stars sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a sweet snap confirming their relationship.

Chris wrote: “Turns out I fell in love with my best mate ♥️”, while Maura said: “He’s mine❤️”

After the photo was shared, a host of Love Island stars took to the comment section to show their support, with Greg O’Shea writing: “This is what 2020 needed ❤️❤️”

Laura Anderson wrote: “Why am I crying 😭 #bestnewsever ❤️”, while Molly-Mae Hague commented: “😭😭😭😭😭 Everything and more.”

Last week, the couple dropped another major hint that they were more than friends, by taking part in a viral TikTok challenge that saw them almost kiss.