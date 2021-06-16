Maura Higgins set to present new RTÉ series ‘Glow Up Ireland’

Maura Higgins is set to present a brand new RTÉ series called ‘Glow Up Ireland’.

The Love Island star has been confirmed for the brand new Irish programme which will hit screens this Autumn.

RTÉ2 and Indiepics are currently seeking out talented makeup artists to feature on the new show.

Speaking about her new gig, Maura said: “I’m so excited to be the presenter of the first ever Glow Up Ireland.”

“Having watched the last few series of the show in the UK this is such an amazing opportunity and the fact that this is my first presenting job and it’s in Ireland is so overwhelming.”

“It’s such a pinch me moment to be doing this back in my home country. I actually can’t believe it.”

The Longford native continued: “Obviously we’re expecting a very high standard of Irish talent to come forward.”

She added: “Applications are now open so get in touch to be in with a chance of landing one of the top ten coveted spots on the show.”

“Deadline for application is Sunday June 20th so get in touch immediately!”

To get more information about applying, Email [email protected]

Glow Up Ireland is a competitive entertainment series which will see ten of Ireland’s best amateur MUAs rise to the challenge of assignments where they will show off their skill, artistry and imagination.

Makeup artists will be asked to create amazing make-up transformations which will all take place in a dedicated studio space – Glow Up HQ.

One of the ten MUA’s will be crowned Ireland’s Next Make-Up Star and will win an amazing opportunity to further their professional career.