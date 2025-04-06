Maura Higgins set to make TV return following Danny Jones kiss scandal

Maura Higgins is set to return to TV, after keeping a low profile following the Danny Jones kiss scandal.

The former Love Island star and the McFly singer raised eyebrows early last month when they were filmed sharing a kiss at a BRIT Awards afterparty.

While Maura is single, Danny has been married to model Georgia Horsley since 2014, and the couple share a seven-year-old son named Cooper together.

After their kiss was caught on camera, both Maura and Danny have been subject to serious backlash, with many furious for the 38-year-old’s wife.

Danny subsequently issued a public apology to his wife and their family via Instagram, but Maura is yet to speak out on the matter.

According to The Sun, Maura is reportedly concentrating on her career as she attempts to move past the scandal.

The reality star reportedly has plans to appear in an episode of Bradley Walsh’s show Blankety Blank.

A source said: “Since that unfortunate incident, Maura’s kept to modelling jobs and posting glossy social media videos, but this will be her first TV appearance.”

“She’s opening herself up to ribbing and scrutiny, but the BBC has ensured the drunken kiss stays off-limits because it’s a family show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)

Shortly after the scandal hit headlines, Maura jetted to the US to shoot a new campaign for Oh Polly.

The Western-themed campaign, for the brand’s new Festival collection, went live this week – and Maura donned a new blonde hair ‘do for the shoot.

Maura’s new blonde locks aren’t permanent though, as she simply donned a wig applied by her trusty hairstylist Carl Bembridge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)

The campaign’s release came amid reports Maura is “mortified” over the kiss scandal.

A source told Closer: “It’s been a tough few weeks for Maura. She’s mortified and would do anything to erase what happened. She was at complete rock bottom when it all came out.”

“Maura insists that she can’t even remember the kiss. It wasn’t and won’t ever be a ‘thing’ between them, and she said she won’t speak to him again.”

Maura met Danny on I’m A Celebrity last November, which resulted in him being crowned King of the Jungle.