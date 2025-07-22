Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Maura Higgins set to capitalise on new home with cheeky nod to her Love Island past

Maura Higgins | Peacock
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Maura Higgins is set to capitalise on her new home, which she’s named Casa A’Maura.

The name is a cheeky nod to her Love Island past, and the show’s infamous Casa Amor.

The 34-year-old has set up an Instagram account for her new house, which will take fans behind the scenes of her decor decisions.

The account’s bio reads, “My very own home sweet home,” and also links her manager’s email.

Maura will be hoping to score some brand deals with her new home account, similar to her pal Molly-Mae Hague who also runs her own home account called Molly-Maison.

The Longford native linked the account on her Instagram Story as she shared a photo of her empty house.

Maura’s new home | Instagram

She wrote: “I’m sat on the stairs as I’ve zero furniture & need a break 😂.”

“Maybe I should get a few bean bags for the time being… will suit the home account name @casaamaura.”

Over the weekend, Maura confirmed that she had “finally” moved into her dream house.

Maura Higgins

Taking to Instagram, she shared a snap of her kitchen, with a bottle of bubbly and a card that read: “Happy new home.”

She captioned the post: “After the busiest few months….she’s finally in 🏡🔑.”

In another snap, she shared a photo of close friend and stylist Carl Bembridge alongside the caption: “No chairs yet but he always finds something to sit on.”

Maura Higgins

According to reports, the five-bedroom detached property is in a gated development and is estimated to be worth around €1.2million (£1million).

The opulent open-plan kitchen and dining area features marble-effect cabinets, a top-of-the-line kitchen island, and a stunning glass chandelier light fixture with tassels suspended from a skylight overhead.

Maura first shared the big news that she had bought her dream home in a 2024 recap, as she wrote: “Bought my dream home 🏠🔐”

Maura Higgins | Instagram
Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL