Maura Higgins rubs shoulders with Kim Kardashian after nabbing invite to her star-studded party in LA

Maura Higgins rubbed shoulders with Kim Kardashian over the weekend, after nabbing an invite to her star-studded party in Los Angeles.

Following her recent hang out with Margot Robbie, the Irish reality star jetted to the US for a special SKIMS event on Sunday.

Kim’s billion dollar clothing brand took over Mel’s Drive In, America’s most iconic diner chain, on Sunset Boulevard for the occasion.

Maura shared photos from the bash on Instagram, including the outside of the diner – which boasted a massive SKIMS sign.

The Longford native also posted pictures of the food, including a stack of pancakes decorated with the SKIMS logo, and posed for a snap in the SKIMS photo booth too.

Kim shared her own photos from the event on Instagram, including a snap of her posing on top of an old school car in front of the diner.

The 44-year-old brought her kids along to the bash, and shared photos and videos of what they got up to.

Kim captioned her post: “Family night at Skims Mel’s Drive In.”

Maura’s appearance at the SKIMS event comes after Kim recently admitted to being a big fan of Love Island.

During the latest season of The Kardashians, the reality star revealed her desire to “chill and watch Love Island” while she was on holiday in Italy.

Maura shot to fame on the 2019 series of Love Island, and her career has gone from strength-to-strength ever since.

Just last week, the 34-year-old shocked fans when she revealed that she was out for lunch with the one and only Margot Robbie.

Maura posted a video of her clinking glasses with the Barbie actress, who also happens to be a huge Love Island fan.

The TV personality hinted at lunch with the star earlier that day, writing: “When Margot Robbie invites you to lunch… you go!”

Later in the afternoon, Maura posted the video of Margot alongside the caption: “Got me on shots at 2pm WHAT A WOMAN!!!!”

The pair got together to celebrate the latest collaboration of Margot’s gin, Papa Salt Costal gin.

The actress has partnered with Fever Tree to create a brand-new Italian blood orange spritz that comes in a can, which could be seen on the table at the pair’s lunch.

The pair caught up at London’s Broadwick Soho Hotel while Margot was on a break from filming her latest film, Wuthering Heights.

The Hollywood actress is no stranger to the phenomenon that is Love Island, confessing on multiple occasions that she was a fan of the series.

In fact, Margot is the reason Love Island star Chris Taylor, who is also an ex of Maura’s, appeared in the Barbie film back in 2023.

Speaking to LAD Bible, Chris revealed: “There is a bit of a backstory. The lads went to a premiere.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Taylor (@christophertaylorofficial)

“They met Margot [Robbie], and then afterwards Margot shouted them and said ‘Come to the after party!’, cause she’s obsessed with Love Island right.”

“So then, I was living with the boys at the time, so I was like ‘I’m coming’ and she knew who we all were. She watches the show.”

“So she comes up to me like ‘Chris!’ and I’m like ‘what the f**k is going on?’ I dunno, she must have just remembered me from then.”

Chris clearly made an impression on Margot as a year and a half later, he received an email from Warner Brothers asking him to audition for the part of one of the Kens.

The Love Island star later revealed he had ran into Margot’s husband Tom, who revealed that she insisted on him getting a part in the film.