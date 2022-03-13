Maura Higgins reveals why she turned down Celebs Go Dating – as she teases new TV series

Maura Higgins has revealed why she turned down Celebs Go Dating, as she teased a new TV series.

The Longford native, who shot to fame on Love Island in 2019, took part in an Instagram Q&A on Saturday evening.

The 31-year-old told her 3.4million followers: “I am filming a TV show in April. Pretty much all my April is full of filming. It’s very exciting, I’ve lots of stuff coming up.”

When asked would she ever go on Celebs Go Dating, the Glow Up Ireland presenter replied: “I actually turned down Celebs Go Dating a couple of times, only because I feel like one dating show is enough.”

It comes after Maura responded to rumours she’s set to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of Love Island.

According to reports, ITV bosses were looking at revamping the dating show this summer, and Maura was linked to the presenting gig.

In an interview with The Sun last month, Maura said: “These [Love Island] rumours have been going on for years.”

“There are always so many people on Twitter saying: ‘Oh, I’d love Maura to be the presenter,’ but people don’t understand that they loved me on Love Island because I was so outrageous – the stuff that I would come out with was so vile. If I’m presenting, I can’t do that. I would have a script.” “I’m not going in there as ‘Outrageous Maura’ and to start ranting and raving. I’d be going in there to be a professional presenter and it would be completely different. I do think people are a bit shocked when they meet me because I do actually have a soft side.” When asked if there has ever been a conversation about her potentially getting the Love Island presenting job, Maura replied: “No.” The 31-year-old also admitted she wasn’t sure if she would accept the job if it was offered to her, explaining: “I see Laura getting s**t online. I don’t agree with people saying: ‘It’s not Caroline [Flack].’ She’s a different person and she’s very good at her job.” “I don’t feel it’s fair to come online and say all that s**t. She’s a lovely person and nobody deserves that.”