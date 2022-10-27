Maura Higgins reveals shocking near death experience: ‘I was so ill’

Maura Higgins has revealed she nearly died from toxic shock syndrome (TSS), after a tampon was stuck inside her for three months.

TSS is a rare but life-threatening condition caused by bacteria getting into the body and releasing harmful toxins.

Appearing on Shopping with Keith Lemon, the Irish reality star opened up about her “very bad experience” to raise awareness of TSS.

She said: “I did have a very bad experience. I’m not a doctor, I don’t know much about that [TSS], but I know you are not meant to leave a tampon inside for more than, I think it’s nine hours, I think that’s the max.”

“There was a tampon inside me for three months. When the doctor found it, it was stuck to my cervix. And I was so ill. I did not know what was going on…”

“There were people that have died from that happening,” she continued.

“Young girls might not have noticed, like you go on a night out, what if you got really drunk and forgot, like, these things actually do happen, and people don’t speak about it.”

“I remember even being in school, I used to get my tampon out the bag, push it up my sleeve and then go to the toilet like that… thinking back, why was I doing that?”

“It’s nothing to be ashamed about, that’s why I think it’s an important topic isn’t it?”

Elsewhere in the episode, Maura also confessed she’s trolled on social media “all the time” over her appearance.

The 31-year-old revealed she’s often compared to Michael Jackson, and said she thinks it’s because of her “very perfect nose”.

Maura’s appearance on Shopping with Keith Lemon comes after she sparked romance rumours with Joey Essex this week.

The former Love Island star was papped kissing the TOWIE alum at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night.

It’s since been reported that the pair are planning their first date, after forming a “real connection”.