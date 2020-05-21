Maura Higgins reveals she has been ‘trolled her whole life’ as she opens up about mental health

Maura Higgins reveals she has been ‘trolled her whole life’ as she...

Maura Higgins has revealed she has been ‘trolled her whole life’, in a candid post on social media.

The 29-year-old asked her 2.8 million followers to “stop comparing themselves to others” as she shared a post to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

Maura posted the powerful message on Instagram, alongside various photos of herself with and without make-up.

She wrote: “So many of us hide behind filters & I am not going to come on here and lie… I am one of them BUT don’t do it to impress others…do it for yourself, just like everything else in life. DO YOU!!!”

“Stop comparing yourself to others. We are all human, we all have our bad days, bad photos, bad angles etc,” she continued.

“I want to let every person reading this know that NOBODY IS PERFECT. Being in the public eye we have the privilege of having stylists, makeup artists, PT’s etc. But behind all that glam and social media we are just normal people!”

“If you want to be happy, don’t take stuff personal, let things go & let other people be! I have been trolled my whole life like many people & the best thing to do is IGNORE IT!”

“Those people being nasty or behind their keyboards are far from perfect too! Focus on you, your mental health & your well being physically and mentally,” Maura wrote.

“And if there’s times you are struggling, don’t suffer in silence, please talk to someone ❤️.”

Maura, who hails from Longford, rose to fame on the 2019 series of Love Island.

