Maura Higgins reveals she could return to Love Island next season – as she ‘needs a man’

The reality star admitted she 'got into trouble' on the show

Maura Higgins reveals she could return to Love Island next season –...

Maura Higgins has revealed she could return to Love Island next season.

The former ring girl has become one of the richest contestants in the history of the show, thanks to multiple brand deals since leaving the villa making her a millionaire.

And although she has already starred on Dancing on Ice and was rumoured to be in talks with I’m A Celebrity, Maura admitted she would be tempted to return to Love Island again.

“Well to be honest I need a man,” she admitted. “So maybe I’ll go back in next year, you never know.”

Meanwhile the brunette admitted she “got into trouble” behind the scenes on the show.

The Longford beauty has been doing Q&As with fans on her Instagram stories, and admitted she was reprimanded during filming of the show for bad behaviour.

When asked to talk about one of the times she got into trouble on the reality series Maura revealed one night she drank way too much.

“I actually stole everyone’s wine one night and drank a bit too much. You can only imagine what happened,” she laughed.

