Maura Higgins reveals it’s been a YEAR since her epic row with Tom Walker on Love Island

This had to be one of our favourite Love Island moments ever

Maura Higgins reveals it’s been a YEAR since her epic row with...

Maura Higgins has revealed it’s been exactly a year since her epic row with Tom Walker aired on Love Island.

The Irish beauty won a lot of female fans this time last year, when she gave her co-star a dressing down for making a misogynistic comment.

Maura and Tom were about to head off for a night in the Hideaway when she over heard him asking the boys: “It will be interesting to see if she’s all mouth or not…”

The former ring girl quickly called him out for making a “d***head comment”, and bluntly told him to go “f*** himself”.

Tom then tried to win Maura back by apologising and explaining it was a “miscommunication”, but she was having none of it.

Maura told Tom: “What do you mean miscommunication? You said what you said!”

After a lot of back and forth, she eventually told him to “p*** off”, cementing one of the greatest moments in Love Island history.

Taking to her Instagram Story today, Maura shared a clip of their epic row, and wrote: “1 year ago 🤯.”

The 29-year-old also added a GIF of herself confidently flicking her hair.

We’re not going to lie, this had made us miss Love Island so much more this summer!

