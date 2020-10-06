Maura Higgins reveals her mum ‘would support her’ if she posed for Playboy

The Love Island star admitted her mother would be proud of her no matter what

Maura Higgins reveals her mum ‘would support her’ if she posed for...

Maura Higgins has revealed that her mum Sharon would be supportive of her if she decided to pose for Playboy.

Sharon has been Maura’s number one supporter since her stint in the Love Island villa, with the reality star admitting her mum would be “happy and proud” with whatever she decided to do.

“My mum always told me if I wanted to do Playboy she’d support it,” Maura told The Mirror.

“I could send my mum anything and she would be so happy and proud of me – it doesn’t matter what,” she added.

Sharon previously spoke to 2FM’s Jennifer Zamparelli about realising her daughter was destined for stardom.

She told the presenter at the time: “I think you just have to support them no matter what they want to do.

“I would not say ‘oh I want you to be a doctor’ because that’s what you want, not what they want.”