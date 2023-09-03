Maura Higgins reveals exciting new career move – after securing major deal in the US

Maura Higgins has revealed an exciting new career move, after securing a major deal in the US.

The Longford native recently returned to her home in London, after her stint as the social media host for Love Island USA.

The 32-year-old then jetted off on another exciting trip early this morning, as she revealed to her Instagram followers that she is set to break into acting.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her script, and wrote: “Script reading on my flight… today I’m going to be an actress.”

“btw I have never acted in my whole life so this will be very interesting,” Maura added.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie back in July, Maura revealed she would love to give acting a go.

She told us: “It’s not really something I’ve ever thought of, even though I tell all my friends ‘I feel like I’d be a really good actress’. But I don’t think that’s ever going to happen!”

“I’d probably give it a go, and I’d love to walk into a room and just see how I’d get on with a script. But it’s not really something I’ve really thought about.”

Amid the buzz surrounding Maura in the US, the TV personality recently secured publicist to the stars Eda Kalkay to manage all the opportunities coming her way.

Eda has been working in public relations for about 20 years, and looks after huge clients like Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn.

A source told The Sun: “Maura continues to make waves across the pond as the digital host for Love Island USA and it’s come with huge demand and work opportunities Stateside.

“Maura is keen to follow in Christine’s footsteps by conquering the fashion world as well as becoming a regular face on US TV.”

“Maura’s management from the UK were spotted taking meetings with American television executives and brands in Los Angeles earlier this year.”

“Expanding Maura’s team is part of a carefully drawn out global strategy,” the insider added.