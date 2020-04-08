Maura Higgins responds to claims she’s dating fellow Love Island star

The pair met on the hit reality show last summer

Maura Higgins has been forced to deny rumours she’s dating fellow Love Island star Christopher Taylor, after they posted a TikTok video together.

The Irish starlet put on an alluring yet hilarious display when she swapped clothes with the 29-year-old in the footage.

Filming from their separate homes, Maura and Christopher swapped attire for the app’s Flip The Switch challenge.

Maura took to Instagram and shared the video with her followers.

View this post on Instagram You can still have fun whilst self-isolating🐰 @christophertaylorofficial @annsummers A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins) on Apr 7, 2020 at 12:17pm PDT

“You can still have fun whilst self-isolating🐰” she captioned the post.

Fans of the brunette bombshell quickly reacted to the video, and questioned whether Maura and Chris are self-isolating together.

Fans have been dying for the reality star to hook up with Chris, following her split from Curtis Pritchard last month.

Responding to fan speculation, Maura confirmed she’s not self-isolating with Chris.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 29-year-old said: “I knew all of these comments were going to come in anyway. No, me and Chris are not self-isolating together.”

“It was actually Chris’ good editing skills. So yeah, that’s for anyone asking. Just in case you start giving me f**king s**t,” she added.

On this week’s episode of The Gosscast we’re talking about celebrities who are donating their millions to help in the Coronavirus crisis and the serious drama on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Plus the girls discuss the latest move from Canada to Hollywood for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: