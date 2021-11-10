Maura Higgins receives sweet gift from mystery admirer after splitting from Giovanni Pernice

Maura Higgins has received a sweet gift from a mystery admirer, after splitting from Giovanni Pernice.

The Love Island star, who recently enjoyed a trip home to Ireland, broke up with the Strictly Come Dancing pro last month after four months together.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Maura shared her delight after receiving a bouquet of red roses.

The Longford native wrote: “To who ever sent me these… Wow. Thank you.”

Maura has not yet opened up about her split from Giovanni, but the Italian dancer addressed the break-up in a statement shared on his Instagram Stories last month.

He wrote: “I wanted to say a couple of things… Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrong-doing and this should be the end of any speculation.”

“Whilst I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn’t it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects and issues which need the attention.”

“My eyes have been opened to so many things during my career. But I am learning so much from this series of Strictly. The show has highlighted many important conversations for different communities and increased representation.”

“These are the conversations which deserve the time, energy and recognition. We must concentrate on what’s important and how we can all make a difference in life. Gio x”