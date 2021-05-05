Maura Higgins receives sweet gift from Love Island pal after Chris Taylor split

Maura Higgins has received a sweet gift from Lucie Donlan, following her split from Chris Taylor.

The Irish beauty appeared on Love Island with Lucie back in 2019, where they struck up a close friendship.

Taking to Instagram today, the 30-year-old shared a snap of a bouquet of flowers, alongside a card which said: “I love you to the moon and back Maura.”

She captioned the post: “I really do have the most amazing friends. Thank you so much @lucierosedonlan you are truly amazing.”

Maura announced her shock split from Chris on Tuesday, seven months after they confirmed their romance.

In a statement, the Longford native wrote: “It breaks my heart to even type this. But I wanted to let everyone know that myself and Chris have made the joint decision to end our relationship.”

“There is no wrong doing on either side… We still love, care and respect each other deeply. From the minute we met each other we’ve been very close friends and that will never change.”

“There is no regret. Life is about taking chances. We wanted to make this work but we have realised we work better being friends.”

“Whilst I appreciate people may speculate or create false stories, this is the truth. I wish Chris nothing but the best and I will always be one of his biggest supporters.”

“Thank you for all the love and support,” she added.

In a separate statement, Chris told fans: “After some very heartfelt conversations over the past few days, myself and Maura are very sad to announce that we have decided to part ways.”

“We are both still on very good terms and this was a mutual decision where nobody had done anything wrong. We will remain friends, as we have been since day 1 and I will always be in Maura’s corner and have her back.”

“We are both going through a very tough time with this atm, so please take any speculation with a metric tonne of salt, cos this is the only truth (and as always, trolls can kindly f*** off).”

“Thank you for all the love and support you’ve given us, it’s truly been appreciated,” he added.