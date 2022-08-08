Maura Higgins recalls terrifying incident with a taxi driver

Maura Higgins has recalled a terrifying incident with a taxi driver.

The Longford native, who shot to fame on Love Island back in 2019, took part in an Instagram Q&A on Monday evening.

She was asked: “Your worst encounter with a man?”

Maura replied: “So would you believe I actually have many… Like a few. The worst one I’ve never ever ever opened up to any of you about, and I don’t even think I’m ready yet. It was probably one of the scariest things that’s ever happened to me.”

“I also had an incident with a taxi driver. It was a long time ago in Ireland. Silly me, I fell asleep, my friends were dropped off before me, and I was being dropped off alone because I lived on my own at the time.”

“I woke up and his hand was right up my skirt. Honestly, I sobered up so quickly. I memorized his taxi number so quick.”