Maura Higgins praised for showing the ‘real’ her in powerful post about mental health

Maura Higgins has been praised for showing the “real” her in a powerful post about mental health.

The Longford beauty took to Instagram on Saturday to mark World Mental Health Day, where she opened up about her own personal struggles.

The Love Island star shared a series of photographs of herself, reminding her followers that what is portrayed on social media is not always reality.

“It is so important to do whatever it takes to make YOU feel better. We all have bad days/nights but we always tend to share the best on social media,” Maura wrote.

“You don’t see the tears, stress, anxiety, grief etc anyone of us go through on a day to day basis so that’s why I stress BE KIND!

“I want you to remember it’s completely normal to have bad days. It’s okay to feel sad for no reason, it’s okay to cry but it’s not ok to suffer in silence!

“I myself suffered with my mental health and the best thing I done was pick up my phone and talk, even if it’s just to a friend, it is so so important to speak out!” she added.

“It can be the most isolating feeling in the world, but the more we talk about it the more we will see that no one is alone!”

Maura shared some makeup-free selfies of some of the days she doesn’t usually share on social media.

“Swipe to see just the real me & remember WE ARE ALL HUMAN & we are all in this together. Be strong…I love you all ❤️” she concluded the post.

Taking to the comment section, some of Maura’s fellow Love Island stars praised her for her honesty.

Molly Mae-Hague wrote: “You’re amazing. ❤️”, while Joanna Chimonides commented: “That’s my girl 👏👏👏👏”.

Maura’s mother Sharon added: “Very true sweetie… it’s good to talk & you will always have me xxx love you ❤️”.

Maura previously got candid about her mental health in a no-makeup Instagram post for International Mental Health Awareness Week in May.

“We are all human, we all have our bad days, bad photos, bad angles etc,” she wrote, “Being in the public eye we have the privilege of having stylists, makeup artists, PT’s etc.”

“But behind all that glam and social media we are just normal people…I have been trolled my whole life like many people & the best thing to do is IGNORE IT!”

“Focus on you, your mental health & your well being physically and mentally. And if there’s times you are struggling, don’t suffer in silence, please talk to someone.”

