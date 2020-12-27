Maura Higgins praised for ‘real’ content – after showing off her bloated stomach

The Love Island star admitted it was important to be honest on social media

Maura Higgins praised for ‘real’ content – after showing off her bloated...

Maura Higgins has been praised for posting “real” content, after showing off her bloated stomach.

The Love Island star took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to show her 3.1million followers her stomach, asking: “Baby or food baby?”

The Longford native received an influx of messages from fans thanking her for her honestly, with Maura responding: “We’re all feeling that Christmas bloat then.”

The 30-year-old added: “I genuinely do forget that this is the content you guys really love to see.

“I’m really going to try and show you more real stuff in the new year as I know how important it is, especially for the younger generation on social media.”

The news comes after Maura shared a sweet tribute to her new boyfriend Chris Taylor.

Taking to Instagram on Christmas Eve, the couple posed for another loved-up snap.

Maura captioned the post: “I already have what I want for Christmas…It’s you.”

She added: “Merry Christmas Eve to all of my family, friends & followers❤️ My sincere sympathy goes out to those who are spending Xmas alone or have lost a loved one during this time…stay strong 🤍”.