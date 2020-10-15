Maura Higgins posts touching tribute to late best friend

The Love Island star's friend passed away back in 2017

Maura Higgins has posted a touching tribute to her late best friend, Andrew Rowan, to mark his birthday.

Back in July 2017, Maura’s best pal was killed at the age of 26, after his motorbike collided with three cars in Athlone, County Westmeath.

Taking to her Instagram Story this morning, Maura posted photos of her and Andrew, and wrote: “Happy Birthday to my angel in heaven.”

“I love and miss you so much,” she added.

During a previous interview with the Longford Leader, Maura’s mother Sharon opened up about Andrew’s death – and how it affected her daughter.

She said: “That was a very, very tough year for Maura. She really took that hard.”

“She reckons he’s always going to be her angel. The last thing she did before she left for Love Island was visit Andrew’s grave to speak to him.”

Sharon also said Andrew always encouraged Maura to pursue modelling, and pushed her to apply for a job with Monster Energy.

“She never thought she’d get it. He said ‘of course you will, you’re dynamite, they will love you.’”

“It was a huge loss when he was killed. He was part of the family and we all loved him,” she added.