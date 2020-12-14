Maura Higgins pokes fun at her Irish geography blunder in the best way

Maura Higgins pokes fun at her Irish geography blunder in the best...

Maura Higgins has poked fun at her Irish geography blunder in the best way.

On Saturday, the Longford native appeared on Michael McIntyre’s new game show The Wheel, where she tried to assist contestant Barry with a general knowledge question.

The 30-year-old was asked: “Geographically speaking, from which of these Irish counties would it be most accurate to say It’s a long way to Tipperary – Limerick, Donegal, Cork or Dublin?” to which she incorrectly answered Cork.

As she holidays in Dubai, the Love Island star shared a stunning photo to Instagram on Sunday, which she captioned: “I’m a long way from Tipperary 🤦🏻‍♀️”.

Maura’s boyfriend Chris Taylor commented: “😂😂😂 caption,” while her Love Island co-star Jordan Hames wrote: “My neighbour just told me about this tipperary question 😄”.

Initially, the brunette beauty appeared to be opting for the correct answer, saying: “Donegal I think, Donegal is up north, I would say Donegal is the furthest I think.”

The TV personality then began second guessing herself, explaining: “I am between Donegal and Cork…This is pressure! But I also think Cork is the furthest… Oh, this is so hard!”

After opting for the incorrect answer of Cork, Maura admitted: “I am going to be ashamed of my life, I will never be let back into Ireland!”

She later tweeted: “Had the correct answer the first time but the pressure got to me….the end!!”

The blunder cost contestant Barry £10k, with many joking Maura’s Irish citizenship should be “revoked”.