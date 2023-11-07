Maura Higgins opens up about ‘interesting run-in’ with ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins has opened up about having an “interesting run-in” with her ex Curtis Pritchard.

Earlier this year, the Longford native landed a gig as the social host of Love Island Games.

In an interesting turn of events, the former ring girl was just one of the former contestants who was set to come face-to-face with their ex while filming the show.

Maura split from Curtis in March 2020, just seven months after they struck up a romance on the 2019 series of Love Island.

The former couple didn’t exactly end on the best terms, as the professional dancer was accused of “cheating” on the Longford native – which he later denied.

Speaking to former Love Island contestant Kem Cetinay on Capital Late Show, Maura said: “Love Island Games is very different to your average Love Island. I mean, people really wanted to win they were taking this very serious like, you know very strategic and I was quite shocked because people were taking it that serious that it’s all they’re cared about.”

“There was still some love interest but not as much. What a show though. I was lucky enough I got to watch it. Like because obviously I was interviewing all the exited Islanders. And honestly, it is epic.”

Kem asked: “So Islanders from all these different countries. Was it not weird? Like, was there not like a bit of a culture barrier in terms of them talking and humour maybe flirting?”

Maura explained: “Yeah, there was a few moments where people couldn’t understand one another. But I think it was more like, you know, all the UK contestants were sticking with each other. And then all the Americans were sticking with each other. It was kind of going like that. But it is it’s very interesting. Very, very interesting.”

The Longford native also discussed seeing “too familiar” faces on Love Island Games – including her ex Curtis.

Kem cheekily asked if he should actually call Curtis her “ex”, saying: “Well, we have to say ex really nowadays. By your reaction, it was a bit of a weird one, wasn’t it?”

“Do you know what, like, everyone’s very excited about this because obviously they know that I would have had to interview him like, if he gets dumped from the show or if he makes the final,” Maura explained.

“So yeah, we could have a run-in there. So yeah, I mean, I don’t know how much I can say but… it was interesting.”

“I’m sure there will be an interview at one point?,” Kem questioned.

The Longford native revealed: “Yeah, there is an interview. Like, I don’t really know if I can say that or not.”

“But I mean, there is an interview and I’m trying to think back like how it went like I think it was okay, I think I was nice. I think,” Maura continued.

“I think there might have been moments where I wasn’t too… polite, but I think I made it more of a joke.”