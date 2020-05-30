Maura Higgins opens up about dealing with online trolls: ‘I think people forget that you’re human’

The Love Island star has dealt with a lot of negativity since she shot to fame last year

Maura Higgins opens up about dealing with online trolls: ‘I think people...

Maura Higgins has opened up about dealing with online trolls.

During a candid chat on Instagram with the CEO of Ann Summers, the Longford native said she thinks people forget that she’s “human” sometimes.

Maura said: “I can’t understand how someone can get up in the morning and slate somebody on social media about their looks, about their body.”

“Especially actually being in the public eye, I think people forget that you’re human.”

“People think celebrities can take all this abuse. We all have feelings and we’re all different. It is awful really,” she continued.

“Then you look at the amount of times people say ‘be kind’ and they say it for two weeks, and then it’s like all forgotten about and the body shaming and the abuse all start up again.”

Maura said people should be mindful about people’s mental health, as we don’t know what goes on behind closed doors.

“I just think people don’t think before they do it,” she said.

During their candid chat, the Irish beauty also warned her young followers that Instagram doesn’t always reflect reality.

“Instagram is not real life. We have all these tools and filters, the whole shebang,” she explained. “The younger girls looking at these influencers and models (should) just remember that nobody is perfect.”

“We are all women, we all have stretch marks we all have cellulite, it can be airbrushed away and just remember that.”

Maura also confessed that she’s actually enjoying life in lockdown, following a very hectic year.

Speaking about her rapid rise to fame on Love Island, Maura said: “Honestly nobody could prepare you for it. You could talk to people before going in but you’re not going to expect… when you come out it’s just crazy.”

“Everybody knowing you, your social media, your inbox messages, people stopping you everywhere you go.”

“You know those days where you might just look like absolute dogs**t but you’re going to meet people.”

“You can’t just go down the street looking your absolute worst unless you’re comfortable with that because people are going to stop you and ask you for photographs.”

