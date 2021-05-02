Maura Higgins opens up about dealing with online trolls

The Irish star rose to fame after her stint in the Love Island villa back in 2019

Maura Higgins has opened up about dealing with online trolls.

The Longford native rose to fame following her appearance on Love Island in 2019, and has since competed on Dancing On Ice and worked on This Morning.

Speaking to the Sunday World about trolling, the reality star admitted: “I’m very lucky. Everyone gets the odd negative DM and negative comment, but I feel very lucky that I don’t get a lot of it.”

“And when I do, I just ignore it, it doesn’t affect me. If you are comfortable in your own skin then it shouldn’t even affect you.”

“You should only care about your family and loved ones, and their opinion of you,” the 30-year-old added.

Maura has received high praise online for posting makeup-free photos, and recently won praise for posting snaps of her grey roots.

She said: “I feel like it’s just good to show the normality and the realness. I think people look at like us in the public eye and think we’re perfect, but we’re not. No one is perfect.”

“Even the other week I was showing how much grey hair I have. I’ve had grey hair since I was 18 and in the responses I got there were so many women thanking me for showing that.”

“There were younger girls saying, ‘I have grey hair and I thought I was the only one’. When you read messages like that, it proves how important it is to show these things.

“Women can feel self-conscious about things like that, but I feel like we shouldn’t because it’s normal.”

Gushing over her romance with Chris Taylor, Maura said: “My love life is really good. We have a good time together. It’s nice now that I have someone in this lockdown because otherwise, I would have been well bored by myself.”

“We were very close friends and, looking back now, we never would have thought that we would be in a relationship. I never even thought of that, and it sort of just happened,” she confessed.

“We started spending a lot of time together and then it was just a bit obvious that if we get on this well it could be the foundation to a good relationship.”

