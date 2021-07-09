Maura Higgins officially confirms her romance with Giovanni Pernice

The couple were first linked last month

Maura Higgins has officially confirmed her romance with Giovanni Pernice.

The Love Island star and the Strictly Come Dancing pro were first linked last month, following her split from Chris Taylor in April.

Following weeks of dating rumours, Maura posted a loved-up snap with Giovanni on Instagram this evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)

She simply captioned the post: “I’m yours ❤️.”

Giovanni also made their romance Instagram official this evening, by sharing a photo of him and Maura alongside the caption: “You’re mine ♥️.”

Maura has previously dated fellow Love Island stars Curtis Pritchard and Chris Taylor, while Giovanni has dated ­his former Strictly co-stars Georgia May Foote and Ashley Roberts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐆𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐞 (@pernicegiovann1)

Maura and Giovanni were first linked last month, after they started following each other on Instagram.

Adding fuel to the fire, the Irish TV personality and the Italian dancer appeared to stay at the same hotel in Cornwall.

Last weekend, they also both shared photos from the Italy v Austria Euros match.