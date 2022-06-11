Maura Higgins’ mystery man unveiled as footballer Connor Wickham after romantic Paris trip

Maura Higgins’ mystery man has been unveiled as Milton Keynes Dons footballer Connor Wickham.

The 31-year-old is said to be “totally mad” about her new footballer beau, 29, whom she met last month before the pair headed to Paris for a romantic break.

An insider told The Sun: “Maura keeps her cards close to her chest but she seems totally mad on Connor. A good friend of hers put them in touch and they have been talking for some time.”

“Connor and Maura went to Paris last month and it ended up being so romantic,” the source continued.

“They made it official then and have now gone off on their first holiday together as a couple.”

Last month, the Irish beauty posted photos on Instagram from her trip to Paris, but didn’t share who she was with.

However, she did share a snap of her sitting across the table from a potential new beau, sparking rumours she’s found love again.

Maura also captioned a photo of her in front of the Eiffel Tower: “Fight for your fairytale ✨.”

Her close pal and fellow Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague commented: “No stop cos my heart 😭.”

Maura’s BFF Laura Stanford also hinted she had set them up by commenting: “🥰 I can’t look at these pics without smiling x p.s… cupids work here is done 😉🏹.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)

Maura’s new romance with Connor comes after her split from Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice last October.

Prior to her relationship with Giovanni, Maura dated her Love Island co-stars Chris Taylor and Curtis Pritchard.