Maura Higgins’ mother reacts to her romance with Chris Taylor

Maura Higgins’ mother Sharon has reacted to her new romance with Chris Taylor.

The couple finally confirmed their romance on Tuesday, after being plagued by rumours that they were secretly dating for months.

After continuously insisting their relationship was strictly platonic, the Love Island stars sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a loved-up snap on Instagram.

Chris wrote: “Turns out I fell in love with my best mate ♥️,” while Maura said: “He’s mine❤️”

After sharing their posts, some fans questioned whether Maura and Chris were simply poking fun at romance rumours.

However, Maura’s mother Sharon basically confirmed the news in the comment section.

Commenting underneath Chris’ post, Sharon wrote: “Yes, yes, yes… Best news ever 😍😍 delighted 😃 xxx.”

A host of Love Island stars also shared their support in the comment section, with Michael Griffiths writing: “Awww you guys it’s hard keeping secrets ❤️”

Georgia Steele commented: “Yayayayaya it’s official ❤️”, while Greg O’Shea wrote: “About time you two❤️❤️❤️”.

Danny Williams added: “Feel like a proud dad who’s just watched his lad score a screamer for his footy team. Get in there son.”

Just last week, Chris raised eyebrows by uploading a video of him and Maura almost kissing, as they took part in a TikTok challenge.

He captioned the post: “Kiss your best friend challenge @maurahiggins . Cheers Tiktok…bloody fantastic idea 😐 probs shouldn’t have lunged in fairness.”

“If anyone’s confused about why I took my top off…go watch Crazy, Stupid Love immediately #kissyourbestfriendchallenge,” he added.