Maura Higgins marks one year since she headed to the Love Island villa

The reality star thanked fans for their support

Maura Higgins marks one year since she headed to the Love Island...

Maura Higgins has marked one year since she jetted to Mallorca to join the Love Island villa.

While there will be no summer series this year, last year’s summer season was a massive hit, with Maura making over €1 million in brand deals since she left the show.

Taking to Instagram the Longford beauty thanked fans for their support over the last 12 months.

“A year ago I flew out to @loveisland,” she wrote.

“Thankyou from the bottom of my heart to each & every one of you for all the support over the past year 💖,” she added.

It comes after ITV sources revealed a brand new version of Love Island will air this year, in Gogglebox style.

