Maura Higgins loses player £10k on celeb game show after Irish geography blunder

Irish viewers poked fun at the Longford native after she incorrectly answered a question

Sophie Clarke
Maura Higgins has lost a game show player £10k after an Irish geography blunder.

The Longford native appeared on Michael McIntyre’s new game show The Wheel, which sees three players attempt to win a £42k jackpot by answering general knowledge questions correctly.

The players are assisted by seven celebrities, who are said to be “experts” in different categories, with contestant Barry looking to the Love Island star for help on question that would bag him £10k.

The question read: “Geographically speaking, from which of these Irish counties would it be most accurate to say It’s a long way to Tipperary – Limerick, Donegal, Cork or Dublin?”

Initially, Maura appeared to be opting for the correct answer, saying: “Donegal I think, Donegal is up north, I would say Donegal is the furthest I think.”

The 30-year-old began second guessing herself, explaining: “I am between Donegal and Cork…This is pressure! But I also think Cork is the furthest… Oh, this is so hard!”

After opting for the incorrect answer of Cork, the reality star admitted: “I am going to be ashamed of my life, I will never be let back into Ireland!”

She later tweeted: “Had the correct answer the first time but the pressure got to me….the end!!”

Following her appearance on Saturday night’s show, Irish viewers were less than impressed with Maura’s geography knowledge, with many taking to Twitter to poke fun at the star.

One user compared the brunette beauty to Joey Tribbiani in Friends, who was also unsuccessful in a game show.

Another joked: “Maura I’m revoking your Irish citizenship immediately #TheWheel.”

