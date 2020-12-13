Maura Higgins loses player £10k on celeb game show after Irish geography blunder

Irish viewers poked fun at the Longford native after she incorrectly answered a question

Maura Higgins has lost a game show player £10k after an Irish geography blunder.

The Longford native appeared on Michael McIntyre’s new game show The Wheel, which sees three players attempt to win a £42k jackpot by answering general knowledge questions correctly.

The players are assisted by seven celebrities, who are said to be “experts” in different categories, with contestant Barry looking to the Love Island star for help on question that would bag him £10k.

The question read: “Geographically speaking, from which of these Irish counties would it be most accurate to say It’s a long way to Tipperary – Limerick, Donegal, Cork or Dublin?”

Initially, Maura appeared to be opting for the correct answer, saying: “Donegal I think, Donegal is up north, I would say Donegal is the furthest I think.”

The 30-year-old began second guessing herself, explaining: “I am between Donegal and Cork…This is pressure! But I also think Cork is the furthest… Oh, this is so hard!”

After opting for the incorrect answer of Cork, the reality star admitted: “I am going to be ashamed of my life, I will never be let back into Ireland!”

She later tweeted: “Had the correct answer the first time but the pressure got to me….the end!!”

Had the correct answer the first time but the pressure got to me….the end!! #thewheel — Maura Higgins (@MauraHiggins) December 13, 2020

Following her appearance on Saturday night’s show, Irish viewers were less than impressed with Maura’s geography knowledge, with many taking to Twitter to poke fun at the star.

One user compared the brunette beauty to Joey Tribbiani in Friends, who was also unsuccessful in a game show.

Another joked: “Maura I’m revoking your Irish citizenship immediately #TheWheel.”

Maura is giving off Joey Tribbiani on Pyramid vibes. #TheWheel pic.twitter.com/Fq7Nbv9Z2F — Shirleigh (@HeyImShirleigh) December 12, 2020

Maura I'm revoking your Irish citizenship immediately #TheWheel — M 🐧 (@MCMESC) December 12, 2020

When Maura says sure Tipperary is close to Dublin, and that Cork and Tipperary are far apart. #TheWheel pic.twitter.com/5VdxvlL92i — Avril Hayden 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@AvvyEire) December 12, 2020

Not Maura Higgins thinking Donegal is nearer to Tipperary than Cork 🥴 #thewheel — 👁👄👁 (@msrebecky98) December 12, 2020

The whole of Ireland right now watching Maura #TheWheel pic.twitter.com/DjWeFLgyIe — ArnoBoko (@AontroimUladh) December 12, 2020

Maura's "she knew na'hin" was worth every minute of this quiz drama #TheWheel — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) December 12, 2020

Maura Higgins an expert on Ireland, you must be joking 😂😂😂 #TheWheel — Anthony (@anthonycmahon) December 12, 2020