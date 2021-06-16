Maura Higgins linked to Strictly Come Dancing star – after splitting from Chris Taylor

Maura Higgins linked to Strictly Come Dancing star – after splitting from...

Maura Higgins has been linked to Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice, following her split from Chris Taylor.

According to OK! magazine, the pair recently started following each other on Instagram.

Adding fuel to the fire, Maura and Giovanni appeared to stay at the same hotel in Cornwall last week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐆𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐞 (@pernicegiovann1)

Over the weekend, the Love Island star shared a photo of the hotel’s stunning view of the sea on Instagram.

The outlet also reported that Giovanni was seen posing for pictures with fans outside of the hotel, Polurrian on the Lizard, around the same time.

The hotel raised even more eyebrows earlier this week when they reposted an Instagram Story by a guest, who claimed to see “two Love Islanders and a rather well known dancer”.

The guest wrote on Instagram: “Ooh and finally finally you just never know who you’ll spot at a place like @polurrianonthelizard!! I spotted two Love Islanders and a rather well known dancer.”

“But I was much more into these views in the stunning Cornish weather,” they added, alongside a snap of the Cornish coast at sunset.

In recent weeks, Maura has also been linked to fellow Love Island star Chris Hughes, after they were papped at a theme park together.

The 30-year-old is newly single, after splitting from Chris Taylor in April.

Goss.ie has contacted Maura’s rep for a comment.