Maura Higgins linked to hunky British actor – after enjoying romantic dinner date

Maura Higgins has been linked to hunky British actor Bradley James, after they were spotted on a dinner date.

Earlier this week, the Love Island star sparked romance rumours after she was papped with a mystery man in London.

The MailOnline has since reported that Maura’s ‘mystery man’ was 37-year-old Bradley.

The actor found fame back in 2008, when he was cast as a young King Arthur in the BBC series Merlin.

Since then, Bradley has starred in Underworld: Blood Wars alongside Kate Beckinsale, and the hit Netflix series Medici: The Magnificent.

Bradley will also play an American War hero in Netflix’s upcoming World War II drama series The Liberator, which is set for release on November 11.

Maura and Bradley’s dinner date comes seven months after she split from her Love Island co-star Curtis Pritchard in March.