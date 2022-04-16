Maura Higgins leads Irish stars showing off their festival fashion at Coachella

Maura Higgins is one of many famous faces at Coachella in Indio, California this weekend.

After attending The Gossies in Dublin last weekend, where she won two awards, the Longford native jetted to LA with her glam team Carl Bembridge and Suzy Clarke.

Taking to Instagram today, Maura showed off her first look for day one of the popular music festival.

The 31-year-old stunned in a custom-made burnt orange outfit, with a feathered belt and brown thigh high cowboy boots.

Maura completed the look by wearing a fiery red wig, which was styled to be poker straight by her hairdresser Carl.

This isn’t the first time Maura has attended Coachella.

Months before she found fame on Love Island in 2019, the Irish beauty went to the star-studded festival for the first time – where she donned a cute pink wig.

Maura isn’t the only Irish star at Coachella this weekend, as influencer Dominique Nugent is also at the festival.

For day one, the Dublin native stunned in a white two-piece, which she paired with a unique headband and mermaid curls.

Similar to Maura, Dominique completed her look with a pair of brown cowboy boots.

She wrote on Instagram: “Day ☝️ baby 🤠 It’s Harry Styles day 😆😬 and I can’t believe it’s finally here 💃🥳😜.”

The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is taking place across two weekends this month, April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24.

The headline acts are Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Swedish House Mafia with the Weeknd.

The jam-packed lineup also includes Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Doja Cat, Run the Jewels, Jamie xx, Flume, and many more.