Maura Higgins launches her first makeup range with Inglot

Maura Higgins has finally unveiled her debut makeup collection – and it’s with top cosmetics brand Inglot.

The new Inglot X Maura range is a stunning limited edition 34 piece makeup collection

that captures and embodies Maura’s glam makeup style and sassy personality.

Maura worked closely with Inglot on every detail, from shades to product names inspired by her vivacious character.

“When Inglot approached me to collaborate with them, I didn’t even have to think about it,” the Love Island star revealed in a statement.

“I literally can’t believe this is happening! I’ve worn Inglot for years and now there’s over 30 products with my name on them – it’s a dream come true.”

Taking to Instagram the Longford beauty shared a sneak peek at the collection.

“This feels surreal. I can’t believe that I’m actually writing this but.. I am officially launching my very own 34 Piece Collection with Inglot Cosmetics,” she wrote alongside the pics as well as a behind-the-scenes video.

The Inglot x Maura range has everything from eye shadows, to lipsticks and palettes, and is cruelty-free.

The full collection is available to buy online on Wednesday 1st July 2020 from 8pm.

Online Stockists include inglot.ie and boots.ie.