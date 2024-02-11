Maura Higgins lands first US magazine cover

Maura Higgins has landed her first US magazine cover.

The former Love Island star graces the cover of Maxim Magazine where she has become the official cover star of the March/April issue of the international men’s magazine.

The 33-year-old was photographed by world-renowned French photographer Giles Bensimon.

Taking to her Instagram to share the news, the Longford native shared a snap of the front cover and wrote: “MAMMY I JUST COVERED MY FIRST AMERICAN MAGAZINE😆🇺🇸”

As well as posing for a number of shots for the exclusive interview, the social host of Love Island USA, spoke to Fashion Editor Freya Drohan about her rise to fame.

Speaking about finding success on Love Island in 2019, she said: “I kind of just did it for fun.”

The stunning social host of “Love Island USA” shines in these exclusive photos.@MauraHiggins https://t.co/mbOth0cMLb — Maxim (@MaximMag) February 10, 2024

“I don’t think I even thought about it. I just did things in a spur-of-the-moment way.”

“I think I just get bored easily, so I like to try something different and throw myself into it. I never expected anything, and maybe that was the best thing to do. There was no career strategy or intention.”

Opening up about her plans for 2024, Maura revealed: “I’ve always loved America.”

”That’s why I feel so grateful—I never thought I’d be working here.”

“I don’t have a five-year plan, and I don’t like to put pressure on things. When opportunities come, grab them, and see what happens.”